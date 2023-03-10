Olympic Fly Fishers meet Tuesday March 14, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023
|Nate Brumley presentation March 14
A dry fly specialist, Nate will present “Stillwater Dry Fly fishing” via Zoom at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Mr. Brumley is owner of Dry Fly Innovations and author of two dry fly books: "Addicted to the Rise”, and “Winter on a Dry Fly”.
The meeting is open to the public and the doors open at 5:30pm. Join us.
For further information, visit: olympicflyfishers.com
