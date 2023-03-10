Olympic Fly Fishers meet Tuesday March 14, 2023

Nate Brumley presentation March 14 The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Nate Brumley , on Tuesday March 14, 2023, from 6-8pm.









Mr. Brumley is owner of Dry Fly Innovations and author of two dry fly books: "Addicted to the Rise”, and “Winter on a Dry Fly”.





The meeting is open to the public and the doors open at 5:30pm. Join us.



