New eagle nest at Ronald Bog

Friday, March 10, 2023

Eagles are nesting at Ronald Bog
Photo by Martin DeGrazia

A new eagle nest is being built at Ronald Bog Park in the large cottonwood on the north side of the water
 
This is the first year for this site. There have always been eagles around the Bog but this is the first nest.

Eagle pair at Ronald Bog
Photo by Martin DeGrazia

They are establishing their hunting territory. Ronald Bog is not known for its fish, nor is it stocked, as Echo Lake is.
 
Shoreline resident Mark Tomboulian says, "But there are are plenty of invasive non-native rabbits to feed on, and I saw one being taken up to the nest today.'  

Further, he warns, "Any outside small pet without supervision is a prey candidate, so good time for a warning about how outside cats and small dogs are at risk."

Ronald Bog is between I-5 and Meridian Ave N, with the north boundary at N 175th in Shoreline.
 

