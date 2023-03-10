New eagle nest at Ronald Bog

A new eagle nest is being built at Ronald Bog Park in the large cottonwood on the north side of the water

This is the first year for this site. There have always been eagles around the Bog but this is the first nest.

They are establishing their hunting territory. Ronald Bog is not known for its fish, nor is it stocked, as Echo Lake is.

Shoreline resident Mark Tomboulian says, "But there are are plenty of invasive non-native rabbits to feed on, and I saw one being taken up to the nest today.'





Further, he warns, "Any outside small pet without supervision is a prey candidate, so good time for a warning about how outside cats and small dogs are at risk."