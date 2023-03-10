Whitney Potter (and the State Fire Marshal) say: Change your clocks this weekend - it's Daylight Saving Time
Friday, March 10, 2023
Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00am. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone that when changing your clocks, remember to test your smoke alarm at the same time.
The following safety tips are recommended:
- Install smoke alarms in every sleeping area and test them at least once a month.
- It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms so that if one alarm sounds, they all sound.
- Alarms with strobe lights and bed shakers should be utilized for those with hearing disabilities.
- Smoke alarms with non-replaceable 10-year batteries are designed to remain effective for 10 years from the manufacture date, not the date of installation.
- If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
- When changing a battery, follow the smoke alarm manufacturer’s instructions which specify which batteries must be used. The smoke alarm may not work properly if the wrong kind of battery is used.
- In accordance to Washington Administrative Code 212-10, landlords are responsible for the installing and testing of smoke alarms prior to a tenant moving in.
- Once the tenant takes possession of the rental unit, the tenant is responsible for all maintenance and testing unless agreed upon prior to the tenant moving in. Failure of the owner to abide by the terms of any such agreement does not relieve the tenant of the responsibility to maintain the smoke alarm devices in a fully operational condition at all times.
0 comments:
Post a Comment