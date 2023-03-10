Climate Action Shoreline: Interview with a Local Naturalist
Friday, March 10, 2023
By Diane Lobaugh
I love being involved in my neighborhood and city. There are so many good people that live and work and are growing up here. A city or community flourishes with good folks in government, but also with a lot of people, of all ages and backgrounds, that look out for their neighborhoods, schools, trees, people, streams, gardens, and wildlife.
This month I interviewed a wonderful woman who lives here in Shoreline, whose life is discovering and teaching about our natural world.
|Julie Luthy photo by Diane Lobaugh
Meet Julie Luthy. Julie has always been a naturalist and shares her love of the outdoors with people all around her. I met Julie through a mutual friend who knew about her work in our community. Julie became part of Climate Action Shoreline and helped write our brochure on daily climate actions.
“I encourage people to go outside and slow down, looking and listening carefully. Nature is dynamic and to notice the changes is a gift we give ourselves and to those we share it with.”
|What lives in a tide pool?
Photo by Julie Luthy
In Washington Julie has worked in city parks and schools. She currently works with preschoolers through 5th graders in and outside of schools.
Julie gives her students homework but not a due date. She says: “For the rest of your life I want you to notice plants blooming, worm castings, birds singing.”
Julie also teaches parents and teachers, encouraging us to slow down with children, and to share in their excitement of discovery. This will in turn encourage more close observation and can develop into a lifelong relationship with nature.
|Local heron photo by Diane Lobaugh
Julie understands that young people need to feel a connection to the earth before we can ask them to save it.
As a scientist Julie asks her students lots of questions and encourages them to notice and think. She asks her youngest students: what do worms, and potato bugs need to survive?
With 5th graders Julie explains the difference between weather and climate. And discusses global climate change, and the science behind it.
|Native Douglas squirrel photo by Julie Lothy
Julie lives not too far from one of her schools, just through the trees. The teacher sometimes tells her students that Julie lives over there, pointing to the trees.
Thank you, Julie. I am glad that we will see you in the neighborhood.
Diane Lobaugh (with Julie's help)
~~~
Past Shoreline Area News articles based on the pamphlet from Climate Action Shoreline: Start Over Every Sunday, Fossil Fuel Free Friday, Supportive Saturday, What is Climate?, Thinking about our World Community, Ending war is a climate issue. View them here
0 comments:
Post a Comment