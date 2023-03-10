Jobs: WSDOT Property Management Supervisor (PAS6)

Friday, March 10, 2023

WSDOT
Property Management Supervisor (PAS6)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$69,741 - $93,756 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a real estate professional looking to advance their career into a leadership role and serve as our next Property Management Supervisor in support of Northwest Region (NWR) Real Estate Services (RES) Property Management program. 

The primary focus for this position is oversight, training, and technical assistance of all property management work for the NWR, assuring that the Property Management work is completed efficiently and accurately. These functions are highly technical and are required and regulated by Federal and State rules. 

As the Property Management Supervisor, this position will serve as a Subject Matter Expert for functions of Property Management and responsible for compliance to ensure the transactions meet federal and state laws/regulations. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

