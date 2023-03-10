Jobs: WSDOT Preservation Subprogram Manager (TE3)





The primary undertaking of the Preservation Subprogram Manager will be to manage and support the delivery and reporting of the projects within various programs in the region’s Highway Construction Program.









Job description and application





This position is also responsible for supporting the program management functions for the I-405 and the Puget Sound Gateway Program, including Capital Program Management System (CPMS) updates and Work Order Authorization requests. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$73,243 - $98,532 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Program Delivery Office is eager to hire an engineering professional to serve as Preservation Subprogram Manager.