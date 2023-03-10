Lakeshore Garden Club meets Tuesday March 14, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023
Lakeshore Garden Club will hold their Tuesday, March 14, 2023 meeting at 10am at the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, 17440 Brookside Blvd. NE.
|Bob Zimmerman will speak at Lakeshore Garden Club
Following a general meeting, the morning program entitled "The Siren Song of Species Rhododendrons," our speaker Bob Zimmerman (Owner of Chimacum Woods Rhododendrons Nursery) will talk about species rhododendrons.
The morning program ends at noon. You may bring a brown bag lunch: dessert and coffee/tea are provided.
The afternoon program begins at 1pm and is a member activity with greeting cards..
Please refer to our website at lakeshoregardenclub.com and mark your calendar for our spring plant sale, also held at LFP Presbyterian Church, on Saturday, April 29th, 10am to 3pm.
