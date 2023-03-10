New veterinary resource for local pet parents who need assistance
Friday, March 10, 2023
|SAFe medical team
Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is offering a series of monthly feline wellness clinics at its Shoreline location (14717 Aurora Ave N). These clinics support income-qualified individuals and families in the community by providing wellness care (including vaccination, microchips, flea treatment, and nail trims) for pet cats.
The clinic coming up on Monday, April 3, 2023 is currently accepting appointments for eligible clients.
Interested parties can learn more and apply for services on the Rescue’s website: https://www.seattleareafelinerescue.org/community-wellness-clinics/.
"As we continue to see the cost of veterinary care surge across the country, it's been an ongoing goal of SAFe to have the ability to provide services for our low-income and unhoused neighbors,” said Dylan Shaffer, the Rescue’s Community Support Manager.“For many of these individuals, a visit to the vet is simply financially out of reach. Regardless of where someone may be in their life, their pets are a part of their family.
"Being able to provide wellness care that meets the needs of our community ensures that all pets are able to continue to live happy, healthy lives in loving homes while easing the financial burden on their owners."
About SAFe Rescue
SAFe Rescue saves feline lives by taking in homeless cats, giving them the care they need, finding them loving homes, and supporting their human companions. SAFe Rescue believes each cat has inherent value and that humans and felines enrich each other’s lives. This bond builds compassionate communities with empathy for all living things.
Seattle Area Feline Rescue is currently located on the border of Seattle and Shoreline, at 14717 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
SAFe is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961. Each year, 1,400-2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe as people searching for new friends visit SAFe's welcoming storefront Adoption Center.
SAFe primarily works with organizations from all over Washington state and across the U.S. to take in cats in need of care. An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.
