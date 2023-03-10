New veterinary resource for local pet parents who need assistance

“For many of these individuals, a visit to the vet is simply financially out of reach. Regardless of where someone may be in their life, their pets are a part of their family.

"Being able to provide wellness care that meets the needs of our community ensures that all pets are able to continue to live happy, healthy lives in loving homes while easing the financial burden on their owners."





SAFe is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961. Each year, 1,400-2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes at SAFe as people searching for new friends visit SAFe's welcoming storefront Adoption Center.





SAFe primarily works with organizations from all over Washington state and across the U.S. to take in cats in need of care. An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the rescue carry out its mission and save more lives.







