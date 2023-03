Worm moon photo by Lee Wolfe





This was the Worm Moon on Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023.





“The Worm Moon is the moon for March, and for some, it takes its name from the fact that earthworms begin to reappear around this time of year, bringing birds back out to feed. It signals the end of winter and the start of regrowth in nature.”





Photographer Lee Wolfe says "I’m all for the end of winter!" So say we all.