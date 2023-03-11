NorthWest Western Swing Music Society monthly jam and dance Sunday in Bothell
Saturday, March 11, 2023
NorthWest Western Swing Music Society (NWWSMS) monthly jam and dance is happening this Sunday, March 12, 2023 at the Clover Leaf Rebekah’s hall in Bothell from 1:30pm to 5pm.
Come dance or listen or both. Free!
Visit us on the web at: www.nwwsms.com or on Facebook at Northwest Western Swing Music Society
The Hall is located at 10116 NE 185th St, Bothell, WA 98011
