Town of Woodway continues outreach to residents about potential annexation of Point Wells

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Mike Quinn, Mayor
Town of Woodway
Point Wells Update from Mayor Mike Quinn's newsletter

For the past six weeks, at each Council meeting, Council has provided residents with an opportunity to discuss the Town’s potential annexation of Point Wells. 

It’s been a good discussion. We’ve received clarification on a number of issues, answers to a number of questions, and we’ve identified areas needing additional research/analysis.

We will be hosting two open houses in April. These will be additional opportunities for residents to learn more and provide feedback. We will announce the dates/times in the next Woodway Whisper town newsletter. 

If you have any questions or comments in the meantime, but you’re unable to attend a Council meeting, please feel free to email me at mayor@townofwoodway.com

Also, please check out our Point Wells Q/A, located on our website here: Point Wells Annexation Q/A - Feb 2023.


