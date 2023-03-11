Spotlight North Open Studio Tour showcases local artists

Detail of Cameron Anne Mason’s studio in Shoreline, WA

This year marks the second year of Spotlight North Open Studio Tour.





An inspiring and captivating event, Spotlight North bolsters the arts in northern King County by celebrating local contemporary visual artists located in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park and the northernmost reaches of north Seattle.





Visitors are encouraged to check out artists’ creative workspaces, see works-in-progress and purchase artwork. The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 2023 from 12pm - 5pm each day. The event is free and open to the public. The map will be published HERE in mid-April

Work in progress in the studio of Ellen Ramsey of Lake Forest Park, WA

Spotlight North focuses on bringing the general public and the arts community together in creative workspaces as a means to generate curiosity, appreciate the skill and intelligence that goes into the creative process and to instigate dialogue.





Last year Spotlight North hosted nearly 1,000 art lovers at eight different artist’s studios.





Detail of Gala Bent's studio in Seattle, WA

This year's twelve featured artists include Anna Wetzel Artz, Gala Bent, Zak Bent, Laura Brodax, Elizabeth Copland, Tim Cross, Jennifer Fernandez, Maggie Jiang, Cameron Anne Mason, Carol Milne, Sonja Peterson, and Ellen Ramsey.





Work in progress in the studio of

Shoreline-based artist Anna Wetzel Artz The artists will be opening the doors to their studios and offering windows into their creative practices.





They work across a variety of media including painting, drawing, textiles, sculpture, photography, glass and ceramics.





Visitors will be able to engage the artists in discussion about their inspiration, creative process, tools, materials and completed work.



This year’s event is generously supported by the City of Shoreline, the Port of Seattle and ShoreLake Arts.









