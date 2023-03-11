Third Annual Beers and the Bees event at The Local 104 Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 11, 2023


Next Saturday March 18, 2023 The Local 104 will be throwing the Third Annual Beers and the Bees event. 

Come by and meet the local mason bee suppliers and pick up all you need for super garden pollination! 

Watts Brewing will also be there with a line up of their fantastic beer. Food specials as well! Noon to 4pm.

Spring is just around the corner

The Local 104 -  18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 - corner of 35th NE and Ballinger Way.


