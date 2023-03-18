Jobs: WSDOT Lead Inspector (TE3)
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 - $98,532 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Lead Inspector – Transportation Engineer 3 to lead team members in order to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options for the public.
This is completed by inspecting and performing quality verification of the construction work performed by contractors; protection of the environment; sampling, testing, and documentation for materials incorporated into assigned projects; communicating regularly with the team, supervisors, contractors, specialty groups, NWR, other agencies and stakeholders; mentoring and developing staff; and making timely decisions and partnering with the contractor.
Job description and application
