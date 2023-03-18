Jobs: WSDOT MIS Engineer (TE2)

Saturday, March 18, 2023

WSDOT
MIS Engineer (TE2)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$66,376 - $89,271 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an engineering professional to serve as MIS Engineer. This position will provide assistance with the administration of the Motorist Information Sign (MIS) program within WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) which provides informational signing for motorists using the interstate and state highways. 

This position will review over and apply RCWs and WACs governing the MIS program. The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.

Job description and application


