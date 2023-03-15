Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Public Works Seasonal Laborer - 2 positions

Closing Date/Time Sun. 04/16/23 11:59 PM Pacific TimeSalary $26.61 - $32.38 HourlyTwo 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Department available.First review of applications March 27, 2023This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season and weather sensitive street and surface water maintenance activities between April/May and September/October.DEFINITION:This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the assigned work section Public Works Superintendent, Senior Maintenance Worker or other full-time maintenance staff.