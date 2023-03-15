Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Grounds Maintenance Seasonal Laborer

Monday - Thursday, 6:30 am - 4:00 pm

Every other Friday 6:30 am - 3:00 pm

Every other Friday off

Salary $25.55 - $31.02 HourlyFive 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Grounds Maintenance Division available.This recruitment is open until filled, the first review of applications will be on 3/27/23.Employment is contingent upon successfully passing State/Federal pre-employment background checks.DEFINITIONThis is a seasonal 40-hour per week position from April through October. The work schedule will be a 9/80 schedule:Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicants.Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season performing landscape maintenance for parks, streets and surface water facilities beginning March through September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.