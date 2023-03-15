WSDOT: Tuesday update on missing plane and pilot
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
|A search is ongoing for a plane similar
to this near Queets. Photo courtesy WSDOT
WSDOT Air Search and Rescue crews along with Washington Air Search and Rescue, a non-profit volunteer flight group, flew two aircraft over the 36-mile search area for several hours Tuesday thanks to improved weather conditions.
No aircraft or pilot were spotted during the searches. Additionally, Quinault Tribal Nation emergency management crews flew a drone over the search area, but also found nothing of significance.
WSDOT Air Search and Rescue crews will again conduct aerial searches over the densely wooded forests near Queets on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 barring any changes to weather that would preclude safe flying operations.
Some snow melt has occurred, which is positive news for air search crews as snow has been obscuring much of the search area.
