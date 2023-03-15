32nd District Legislators to hold telephone town hall on Tuesday March 21, 2023 6:30pm

Wednesday, March 15, 2023


32nd LD Senator Jesse Salomon and Representatives Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis will hold a Telephone Town Hall on March 21, 2023 at 6:30pm. 

Sign up at vekeo.com/whdc32

  • Then, click on the 32nd LD Telephone Town Hall on March 21, 2023 @ 6:30 PM PDT.
  • You will be asked to enter your first and last name, phone number and email address to sign up.
  • Once signed up, you will be set to receive a phone call at the phone number you’ve entered at the time of the event. (Please note that you must sign up a minimum of 1 hour before the event’s start time to be included.)
  • You can also call in by dialing 1-877-229-8493. When prompted, enter PIN 116285

If you’d like to get in touch but can’t participate in the Town Hall, you are invited to email them:

The 32nd Legislative District represents part of King and Snohomish Counties, including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, part of Edmonds, and a section of northwest Seattle.


