32nd District Legislators to hold telephone town hall on Tuesday March 21, 2023 6:30pm
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
32nd LD Senator Jesse Salomon and Representatives Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis will hold a Telephone Town Hall on March 21, 2023 at 6:30pm.
Sign up at vekeo.com/whdc32
- Then, click on the 32nd LD Telephone Town Hall on March 21, 2023 @ 6:30 PM PDT.
- You will be asked to enter your first and last name, phone number and email address to sign up.
- Once signed up, you will be set to receive a phone call at the phone number you’ve entered at the time of the event. (Please note that you must sign up a minimum of 1 hour before the event’s start time to be included.)
- You can also call in by dialing 1-877-229-8493. When prompted, enter PIN 116285
If you’d like to get in touch but can’t participate in the Town Hall, you are invited to email them:
- Sen. Jesse Salomon: Jesse.Salomon@leg.wa.gov
- Rep. Cindy Ryu: Cindy.Ryu@leg.wa.gov
- Rep. Lauren Davis: Lauren.Davis@leg.wa.gov
The 32nd Legislative District represents part of King and Snohomish Counties, including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, part of Edmonds, and a section of northwest Seattle.
