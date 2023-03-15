Spring Fling Craft Show at Senior Activity Center Saturday, March 25, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Welcome Spring at the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
at the Spring Fling Craft Show on Saturday, March 25, 2023

Doors open at 10am and close at 4pm, with free entry and parking.

Find handcrafted items for gifts or something for yourself. You may find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Easter and Birthdays.

Enjoy the bake sale and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.

The Senior Center building is at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus.


