Northwest Watercolor Society exhibition, Waterworks Online, Friday April 28, 2023

NWWS expands 2023 Waterworks Online

Online exhibition runs from April 28 – June 30, 2023



The Northwest Watercolor Society (NWWS) has expanded its annual membership exhibition, Waterworks Online, from a 60 gallery presentation to 95 paintings.





The watermedia artwork showcases Friday April 28, 2023 with the Awards Reception at 5:00pm PDT.





Art lovers are invited to the free online event by registering at www.nwws.org









“With the number of entries increasing, the Board thought it would be good to highlight our diverse members by expanding the exhibition,” said exhibition chair Molly Murrah. The exhibition runs through June 30, 2023.





Waterworks Online received 426 entries from 32 states across the US and 8 countries in North and South America, Europe and China including Taiwan. This represents almost a 20% increase in entries and more world wide members.



Juror David R. Smith had the honor of reviewing the entries.





"As watermedia can be challenging, I was impressed at the quality of work. The chosen 95 pieces will provide viewers a great taste of what can be accomplished with watermedia," he stated.









Smith added, "I was impressed by the great skill, risk-taking, originality and/or the thought-provoking paintings that tell a story or bring one into the scene." Smith, a signature member of the American Watercolor Society, the National Watercolor Society and others, will present awards totalling up to $10,000 in cash and merchandise on April 28th. First place will receive $1,000 cash, 2nd place $750 and 3rd $500.









Jed Dorsey, a fourth-generation artist, teaches a 2-day online workshop on acrylic painting April 26 – 27, 2023 as part of Waterworks Online. Smith will also teach a 2-day online watercolor workshop May 1 – 2, 2023.

All of the watermedia art is for sale – something for a variety of tastes – giving the artist 75% of the sales price. For more information on the 2023 Waterworks Online Membership Exhibition, to register for the Awards Reception and to see the show, visit www.nwws.org/








