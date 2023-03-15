Fellowship in Nature with St. Dunstan's at Hamlin Park March 18, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023


Join Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church at Hamlin Park in Shoreline on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for fellowship in nature with about a one mile hike. Starts at 10am. 

You can RSVP on Eventbrite which will help us know how many people are coming for lunch!

They will have a mid day prayer and serve a light lunch. This event is also dog friendly.



Posted by DKH at 11:59 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  