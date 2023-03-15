Fellowship in Nature with St. Dunstan's at Hamlin Park March 18, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Join Saint Dunstan’s Episcopal Church at Hamlin Park in Shoreline on Saturday, March 18, 2023 for fellowship in nature with about a one mile hike. Starts at 10am.
You can RSVP on Eventbrite which will help us know how many people are coming for lunch!
They will have a mid day prayer and serve a light lunch. This event is also dog friendly.
They will have a mid day prayer and serve a light lunch. This event is also dog friendly.
0 comments:
Post a Comment