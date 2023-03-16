NUHSA reports on The Hunger Cliff
Thursday, March 16, 2023
|Diners at Ronald Commons Cafe
As of March 1, 2023 SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits have been cut back to the their pre-pandemic levels, and many users' monthly food budgets have been slashed close to $100.
Food scarcity in Washington nearly tripled during the pandemic, so food banks - and clients - were feeling the pinch even before the cuts. Potential state proposals (including HB 1784) would not replace the lost benefits, but are only a stop-gap aimed at backfilling an anticipated rise in demand at food banks for the next year or two.
Read more here, and make sure to support our local food banks and providers, including North Helpline, Hopelink, Hunger Intervention Program, and EastWest Food Rescue.
Check out food resources and connections at Nourishing Networks Bothell/Kenmore and Nourishing Networks Woodinville, and find a list of Little Free Food Pantries for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park here.
Three hot meal programs are currently operating in Shoreline:
- Ronald Commons Cafe: free community dinner held 5:30 - 6:45pm every Thursday at Ronald United Methodist Church, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
- POPY’s Café, a community meal served every Wednesday 5 - 6:30pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
- St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church Community Dinners are provided every Tuesday, 6:00 - 6:30pm, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline.
And don't miss North Helpline's Empty Bowls fundraiser! More information here.
