NUHSA reports on The Hunger Cliff

Three hot meal programs are currently operating in Shoreline: Check out food resources and connections at Nourishing Networks Bothell/Kenmore and Nourishing Networks Woodinville , and find a list of Little Free Food Pantries for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park here

Ronald Commons Cafe: free community dinner held 5:30 - 6:45pm every Thursday at Ronald United Methodist Church, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

POPY’s CafĂ©, a community meal served every Wednesday 5 - 6:30pm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church Community Dinners are provided every Tuesday, 6:00 - 6:30pm, 722 N 145th St, Shoreline.













And don't miss North Helpline's Empty Bowls fundraiser! More information here

, so food banks - and clients - were feeling the pinch even before the cuts. Potential state proposals (including HB 1784 ) would not replace the lost benefits, but are only a stop-gap aimed at backfilling an anticipated rise in demand at food banks for the next year or two.