St. Pat's Day at Lake Forest Bar and Grill starts on Thursday

The Lake Forest Bar and Grill will definitely have Corned beef and cabbage on the menu for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Pope gave all Irishmen a pass on Good Friday so they can enjoy their corned beef and cabbage and you think we wouldn’t supply it for you?!



Heck! We’re even going to have it a day early!



Starting Thursday and all weekend long you can have all the St Pats must haves.





The restaurant is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, on the Ballinger side.

















And of course that includes green beer.