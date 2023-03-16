St. Pat's Day at Lake Forest Bar and Grill starts on Thursday
Thursday, March 16, 2023
The Pope gave all Irishmen a pass on Good Friday so they can enjoy their corned beef and cabbage and you think we wouldn’t supply it for you?!
Heck! We’re even going to have it a day early!
Starting Thursday and all weekend long you can have all the St Pats must haves.
And of course that includes green beer.
The restaurant is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, on the Ballinger side.
0 comments:
Post a Comment