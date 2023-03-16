St. Pat's Day at Lake Forest Bar and Grill starts on Thursday

Thursday, March 16, 2023

The Lake Forest Bar and Grill will definitely have Corned beef and cabbage on the menu for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Pope gave all Irishmen a pass on Good Friday so they can enjoy their corned beef and cabbage and you think we wouldn’t supply it for you?!

Heck! We’re even going to have it a day early!

Starting Thursday and all weekend long you can have all the St Pats must haves.

And of course that includes green beer.

The restaurant is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, on the Ballinger side.




Posted by DKH at 1:04 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  