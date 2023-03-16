Mountlake Terrace post office to remain

Mountlake Terrace post office photo courtesy MLTNews.com By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Thanks to reporting in MLTNews.com we have learned that the Mountlake Terrace Post Office will stay at its current location for now.





U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum confirmed Wednesday that the post office building lease has been extended at 23210 57th Ave W until 2025.

In March 2022, a Postal Service spokesperson said that the property owner wasn’t interested in renewing the post office lease, which was set to expire January 31, 2023. The spokesperson also said that the Postal Service would be conducting a search for a new post office location.

In September, Mountlake Terrace’s then-acting city manager Stephen Clifton and Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright pledged to assist in finding a new Mountlake Terrace location for the post office.





Shoreline / LFP residents will remember the saga when the North City Post Office property was sold for development (now The Postmark Apartments). The USPS, in spite of cooperation from the City of Shoreline, was unable to locate a property large enough for all functions. The service ended up with a processing center in Gateway Place in Mountlake Terrace and a retail center in Gateway Plaza in Shoreline.





Delivery vans were parked on Shoreline city property on Ballinger Way for months, but now are apparently using space near the processing center in Gateway Place in Mountlake Terrace.











