Coffee with LFP Mayor Johnson Saturday, March 18, 2023

Join Lake Forest Park Mayor Johnson for Coffee with the Mayor on March 18, 2023.





Spend an hour on Saturday morning to enjoy a cup of coffee and bring your interests, comments, concerns, and praises to an informal chat with Mayor Johnson.





Whether you are a business owner, community member, or an interested neighbor, he would love to see you there. All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.









Coffee will be served. Seating will be arranged to provide for social distancing.











