Coffee with LFP Mayor Johnson Saturday, March 18, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Spend an hour on Saturday morning to enjoy a cup of coffee and bring your interests, comments, concerns, and praises to an informal chat with Mayor Johnson.
Whether you are a business owner, community member, or an interested neighbor, he would love to see you there. All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.
Saturday, March 18, 2023, 9:30 to 10:30am at Lake Forest Park City Hall, upstairs in the Council Chambers.
Coffee will be served. Seating will be arranged to provide for social distancing.
