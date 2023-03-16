LFP residents eligible for early registration for Shoreline recreation programs

View the guide here Live in Lake Forest Park? Interested in recreation? Live in Lake Forest Park? Interested in recreation?





Take advantage of recreation programs and summer camps offered through the City of Shoreline.





Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!





Summer Camp early registration for Lake Forest Park Residents starts Thursday, March 16, 8:00am.



