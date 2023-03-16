LFP residents eligible for early registration for Shoreline recreation programs
Thursday, March 16, 2023
|View the guide here
Take advantage of recreation programs and summer camps offered through the City of Shoreline.
Lake Forest Park residents are eligible for a 24-hour early registration period prior to the start of each season’s programs plus an 8% discount on all program fees (not rentals) through the entire year!
Summer Camp early registration for Lake Forest Park Residents starts Thursday, March 16, 8:00am.
Registration for Classes for spring / summer programs begin March 23, 2023, 8:00am.
The City offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.
You may also find more information on how to register, scholarship opportunities, or the partnership with City of Shoreline by clicking here.
