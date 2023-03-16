Community garden for Ballinger Commons residents

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Community garden at Ballinger Commons
Photo by Johanna Polit

By Larry Lowery

Ballinger Commons residents will be able to test out their green thumbs this year as work continues on the development of a community garden. Property manager Kimberly Travis says additional fruit trees are being planted, and a small pond will be added to the area along 1st Avenue, north of the 195th Trail.

Photo by Johanna Polit

Until two years ago, the area was visible as a gated pump house and pool that provided water for Holyrood Cemetery. The wire enclosure has been replaced by a lower wooden fence, the area has been graded, a gravel pathway added, and irrigation installed.

Bee hives at Ballinger Commons
Photo by Wes Brandon
A year ago, residents gathered to celebrate the new amenity with the introduction of two beehives. Travis says the bees have been busy producing enough honey to fill 100 jars that were given to residents.

(See previous article)  

With good weather, the area should be ready for planting later this Spring, with food production this Summer and Fall.

The garden is another new amenity for residents in the 77-acre apartment complex between 195th and 205th and Meridian and First Avenue. 

Two years ago, an off-leash dog park was added, and a community clubhouse was renovated with the addition of new furniture.

Ballinger Commons, with 485 residents in 27 buildings, is owned by King County Housing Authority and is managed by Security Properties Residential.

