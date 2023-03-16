Community garden for Ballinger Commons residents

Bee hives at Ballinger Commons

Photo by Wes Brandon





See previous article)



With good weather, the area should be ready for planting later this Spring, with food production this Summer and Fall.



The garden is another new amenity for residents in the 77-acre apartment complex between 195th and 205th and Meridian and First Avenue. With good weather, the area should be ready for planting later this Spring, with food production this Summer and Fall.The garden is another new amenity for residents in the 77-acre apartment complex between 195th and 205th and Meridian and First Avenue.





Two years ago, an off-leash dog park was added, and a community clubhouse was renovated with the addition of new furniture.



Ballinger Commons, with 485 residents in 27 buildings, is owned by King County Housing Authority and is managed by Security Properties Residential.





It is located between NE 205th and NE 195th and Meridian and 1st Ave NE.















A year ago, residents gathered to celebrate the new amenity with the introduction of two beehives. Travis says the bees have been busy producing enough honey to fill 100 jars that were given to residents.