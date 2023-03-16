Washington State Lottery names luckiest retailers of 2022 - and none are in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park
Thursday, March 16, 2023
The Washington Lottery just announced the ten luckiest retailers in each of its seven regions and none of them are in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park - or north Seattle, for that matter.
South county got more than its share, with Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood all on the list.
In case you want to go buy a ticket, here they are:
Luckiest Retailers of 2022
These retailers sold the most winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more in the North Puget Sound Region:
- 7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St SW in Lynnwood
- 6 Wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds
- 6 Wins: Safeway at 4301 212th St SW in Mountlake Terrace
- 12 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett (Made the Top 10 list in both 2021 and 2020)
- 6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy in Everett (Has made the Top 10 list every year since 2018)
