Washington State Lottery names luckiest retailers of 2022 - and none are in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park

Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Diane Hettrick

The Washington Lottery just announced the ten luckiest retailers in each of its seven regions and none of them are in Shoreline or Lake Forest Park - or north Seattle, for that matter.

South county got more than its share, with Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, and Lynnwood all on the list.

In case you want to go buy a ticket, here they are:

Luckiest Retailers of 2022
 
These retailers sold the most winning tickets valued at $1,000 or more in the North Puget Sound Region:
  • 7 Wins: Fred Meyer at 4615 196th St SW in Lynnwood
  • 6 Wins: WinCo Foods at 21900 Highway 99 in Edmonds
  • 6 Wins: Safeway at 4301 212th St SW in Mountlake Terrace
It might be worth driving a little farther north to Everett:
  • 12 Wins: Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way in Everett (Made the Top 10 list in both 2021 and 2020)
  • 6 Wins: Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Hwy in Everett (Has made the Top 10 list every year since 2018)


Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  