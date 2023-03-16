Shoreline Teen Center Middle School Night event this Saturday - Test Your Luck
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Test your Luck with a variety of mini games and win some prizes! There will also be pizza, crafts, video games, and open gym time!
Middle School Night is a safe place provided by the City of Shoreline for 6th-8th graders to hang out with their friends and participate in activities!
Schedule:
- Pizza @ 6pm
- Mini Games 6:30-7:30
- Open Gym (basketball, dodgeball, ping pong, etc.)
- Crafts available all evening in Cafe room.
- Snacks will be provided at the event.
Parents sign teens in and out at the door. (Parents do not stay for the event)
This event, like all teen center events, is 100% FREE. But save your middle schooler(s) a spot and sign up on Eventbrite
Saturday, March 18, 2023, 5:00pm – 10:30pm
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment