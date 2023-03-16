Shoreline Teen Center Middle School Night event this Saturday - Test Your Luck

Thursday, March 16, 2023


Come to Richmond Highlands Rec Center on Saturday March 18, 2023 at 5:00pm to TEST YOUR LUCK!

Test your Luck with a variety of mini games and win some prizes! There will also be pizza, crafts, video games, and open gym time!

Middle School Night is a safe place provided by the City of Shoreline for 6th-8th graders to hang out with their friends and participate in activities!

Schedule:
  • P﻿izza @ 6pm
  • M﻿ini Games 6:30-7:30
  • O﻿pen Gym (basketball, dodgeball, ping pong, etc.)
  • C﻿rafts available all evening in Cafe room.
  • Snacks will be provided at the event.

Parents sign teens in and out at the door. (Parents do not stay for the event)

This event, like all teen center events, is 100% FREE. But save your middle schooler(s) a spot and sign up on Eventbrite

Saturday, March 18, 2023, 5:00pm – 10:30pm
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133



Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  