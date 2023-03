Shoreline Teen Center Middle School Night event this Saturday - Test Your Luck

Come to Richmond Highlands Rec Center on Saturday March 18, 2023 at 5:00pm to TEST YOUR LUCK! Come to Richmond Highlands Rec Center on Saturday March 18, 2023 at 5:00pm to TEST YOUR LUCK!

Test your Luck with a variety of mini games and win some prizes! There will also be pizza, crafts, video games, and open gym time!Middle School Night is a safe place provided by the City of Shoreline for 6th-8th graders to hang out with their friends and participate in activities!Schedule:Parents sign teens in and out at the door. (Parents do not stay for the event)This event, like all teen center events, is 100% FREE. But save your middle schooler(s) a spot and sign up on Eventbrite Saturday, March 18, 2023, 5:00pm – 10:30pm