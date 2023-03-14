Jobs: City of Shoreline Parks Maintenance Worker II

Closing Date/Time Mon. 03/27/23 11:59 PM Pacific TimeSalary $31.96 - $38.89 HourlyDEFINITIONTo perform a variety of semi-skilled and skilled work in the construction, maintenance and repair of park equipment and facilities; to operate a variety of park maintenance vehicles, equipment and tools; and to perform a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility; design, install, inspect and repair irrigation systems; drain and winterize drinking fountains, irrigation systems and restrooms; remove hazardous trees; perform plumbing and carpentry work; inspect parks and facilities for damage, vandalism, broken equipment or hazardous conditions; update and operate the City's asset management system; operate a variety of vehicles, gas powered equipment and power tools.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the full journey level class within the Park Maintenance Worker series. Employees within this class are distinguished from the Park Maintenance Worker I by the performance of the full range of duties as assigned. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work unit.