Shorecrest baseball team starts season with victory over Ballard

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

On Monday afternoon, March 13, 2023 the Shorecrest baseball team began the 2023 season with a well-played, 7-2 victory over Ballard High School. 

Jake Lockwood was the winning pitcher, as he threw 4 innings, with 6 strikeouts, while Quinn Burnham and Dillon Carrell came on in relief to preserve the lead. 

Offensively the Scots were led by Gavin Leptich, who went 2 for 2, with a triple and a run scored, Hudson Cunningham with 2 hits, as well as Bennett Foster, who had 2 RBI's on a clutch double in the 5th inning to help break open the game. 

The Scots will play their first home game this Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00pm, when they host Garfield.

--Alan Bruns


