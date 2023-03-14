Shorecrest baseball team starts season with victory over Ballard
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Jake Lockwood was the winning pitcher, as he threw 4 innings, with 6 strikeouts, while Quinn Burnham and Dillon Carrell came on in relief to preserve the lead.
Offensively the Scots were led by Gavin Leptich, who went 2 for 2, with a triple and a run scored, Hudson Cunningham with 2 hits, as well as Bennett Foster, who had 2 RBI's on a clutch double in the 5th inning to help break open the game.
The Scots will play their first home game this Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00pm, when they host Garfield.
--Alan Bruns
0 comments:
Post a Comment