Destinations: Quilters Anonymous 41st Quilt Show in Monroe March 17-19, 2023

Tuesday, March 14, 2023


Quilters Anonymous will hold its 41st Quilt Show, Cascade of Quilts, March 17-19, 2023 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, WA. 

The show is one of the largest in Western Washington with more than 400 quilts on display. 

The show will include 25 merchant booths, QA booths for gently used books and quilt items, a raffle quilt and a food court. 

The guild is also sponsoring a Virtual Quilt Show May 1 to July 1. You can enjoy looking at the variety of beautiful quilts, reading the quilt stories and find out the winners of voting in the different categories from home. Below are the details.


QA Virtual Quilt Show: May 1 to July 1, 2023 at qavqs.org



