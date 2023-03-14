Destinations: Quilters Anonymous 41st Quilt Show in Monroe March 17-19, 2023
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Quilters Anonymous will hold its 41st Quilt Show, Cascade of Quilts, March 17-19, 2023 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, WA.
The show is one of the largest in Western Washington with more than 400 quilts on display.
The show will include 25 merchant booths, QA booths for gently used books and quilt items, a raffle quilt and a food court.
The guild is also sponsoring a Virtual Quilt Show May 1 to July 1. You can enjoy looking at the variety of beautiful quilts, reading the quilt stories and find out the winners of voting in the different categories from home. Below are the details.
QA Virtual Quilt Show: May 1 to July 1, 2023 at qavqs.org
- Dates: March 17-19, 2023
- Hours: 10am - 5pm Friday and Saturday, 10-4 Sunday
- Location: Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe WA
- Address: 14405 179th Ave SE, Monroe WA 98272
- Cost: $10 (good for three days admission), $8 for bussed groups, free parking
- Website: https://www.quiltersanonymous.org/qa/events/quilt-show/
