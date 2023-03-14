Destinations: Quilters Anonymous 41st Quilt Show in Monroe March 17-19, 2023



Quilters Anonymous will hold its 41st Quilt Show, Cascade of Quilts, March 17-19, 2023 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, WA. Quilters Anonymous will hold its 41st Quilt Show,at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, WA.





The show is one of the largest in Western Washington with more than 400 quilts on display.





The show will include 25 merchant booths, QA booths for gently used books and quilt items, a raffle quilt and a food court.



