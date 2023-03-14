Destinations: Tulip Valley Farms debuts new field, garden, and unique experiences in Skagit Valley

Photo by Andrew Miller debuts this spring, offering visitors two new fields and a myriad of ways to experience the region’s tulip bloom. Tulip Valley Farms debuts this spring, offering visitors two new fields and a myriad of ways to experience the region’s tulip bloom.





Located in the heart of Skagit Valley, Tulip Valley Farms is a collective of new farms and gardens, including an expansive 30-acre farm with views of Mount Baker and beautiful surrounding farmland.





It features 12 acres of tulips among hazelnut trees and between grass rows for a spacious park-like feel.





Tulip Valley Farms is also introducing Tulip Valley Gardens, a 9-acre farm with 2 acres of tulips right off of I-5 designed to provide a “taste” of the tulips, intimate events, and programs, minus the traffic.



Tulip Valley Farm and Tulip Valley Gardens will open April 1, 2023 bloom-pending, for the entire month giving locals and visitors many ways to enjoy the magic of mother nature and our rural, agricultural communities.









“I wanted to create a space where individuality and community come together to create a living masterpiece of tulip bloom and creative abundance,” said Andrew Miller, CEO of Tulip Valley Farms. “We developed new and innovative ways to attract more people to the region to celebrate this time of year with us, supporting our community of businesses and growers, and making it accessible to people who wouldn’t come because of traffic, perceived fit, or having enough reasons to make the trip. I had a vision for a ‘Magic Springdom,’ and that’s what we created.”

Photo by Andrew Miller

Book Tulip Valley Farm experiences: Tickets are on sale now at www.tulipvalley.com

Join our 1st Ever Night Bloom: The tulips never sleep! From 8-10pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, visitors can enmesh with the tulips for an illuminated adventure

U-Pick: 9am, 10am, 11am, 12pm every day. Purchase tickets to pick your tulips, including entry plus 10 stems

Photo Class with Melissa Anne: 8am on April 9 and 23. Enjoy a class on perspective and vision while learning about backdrops for select photo spots and murals

Meet and Photo Op with “Mother Earth:” Enjoy interacting and snapping photos with a staff member dressed to represent mother earth sitting on a custom-made throne. When she’s not there, take over the throne yourself!

Dine with our Local/Regional Food Vendors: Enjoy tasty bites from several favorite food trucks

Book Tulip Valley Gardens experiences:

Sip at Tea Time in the Tulips: Tickets available hourly, 9am-4pm Tuesday-Sunday

Enjoy Yoga with Melissa Anne: Photographer and yoga instructor, Melissa Anne, will host you and your friends at 4pm on April 7, 8 and 9. The class is $45 and includes entry to the field

Snag a Mini Photo Session: Available Fridays and Saturdays, photo sessions take 20-30 minutes and include 10 professionally edited digital prints

Participate in a Magical Boutique Glow-up: Get a glam makeover at the Gardens with a professional hair and makeup artist. Then head out to the field to take photos of your own or book a mini session with the photographer. Available Fridays and Saturdays

Create during our Painting Classes: Join local artist Chloe Lively for a two-hour session on April 15 and April 22

Ethan's Smile Mix - Photo by Andrew Miller.jpeg

This season, a special Ethan's Smile tulip bulb mix will also be available for purchase and for viewing to honor Ethan Chapin, the friend and former team member who was tragically taken from us last November while attending the University of Idaho.









Tickets available

Ethan was a beloved citizen of Conway and Mount Vernon, who worked along with his friends, in the fields that make Skagit Valley so spectacular. All proceeds will go to Ethan’s family and to building community gardens in memoriam.Tickets available NOW











