Summer Camp Registration starts Tuesday, March 14, 2023 through Shoreline Recreation



Top 5 Tips to Help with the Registration Process Our Summer Camps fill up quickly. Be ready before 8:00 AM

Try logging in NOW. Shorelinewa.gov/RegisterNow This helps you make sure your password works. If you forgot your password, select “Forgot Password” bottom, and a link will be sent to your email to help you reset your password. Make sure your account is up to date BEFORE the first day of registration. This includes addresses, phone numbers, emergency contacts, and health notes. If you need help beyond that, please call the Spartan Center at 206-801-2600. All Summer Camp offerings are viewable online now. The Rec guide has been mailed out to Shoreline Residents by March 3rd and available at the Front desk of the Spartan Center by March 6th. Add camps you are interested into your WISH LIST by clicking the heart next to the camp. On the day of registration, you can access all your selected camps from your WISH LIST by logging in and selecting manage wish list, making it easier and faster to register. Apply for a scholarship now. We award those throughout the year. For more information, visit: shorelinewa.gov/scholarships Review our payment options. Pay in full or set up a payment at the time of registration. You will need to add a credit/debit card number that will be securely stored for future withdrawals. It is your responsibility to ensure this card is up-to-date and valid. For more information on camps, please visit our website shorelinewa.gov/camps

Set up Payment Plan and Apply For a Scholarship

Scholarships are available to qualifying families, as well as, those facing extenuating circumstances. To apply, complete the 2023 Scholarship Application and Waiver forms.

Submit the form along with supporting documents via email to shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov and call 206-801-2600 before you register.





