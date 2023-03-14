Taproot Theatre adds honey tasting from Shoreline bees to its latest production
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
The latest production from Taproot Theatre in north Seattle is As It is in Heaven.
“’Tis a gift to be simple,” sing the Shakers of Pleasant Hill, the setting of Arlene Hutton’s As It is in Heaven, a regional premiere at Taproot Theatre.But as the young women in the community claim new spiritual gifts, Sister Hannah and the other elders must judge whether these gifts are real or rebellion. Set during America’s surge of Utopian communities, the play wrestles with belief and doubt in a swiftly changing world.Based on true events, the play asks questions about faith and tradition and what we do when someone’s encounter with the divine is beyond our own understanding. Directed by Marianne Savell, the show opens on March 24, 2023 and runs through April 22, 2023.
For only $10, join Peter Nolte of Rainy Day Bees in Shoreline to taste the unique flavors of 5 honeys produced by small beekeepers. You’ll explore the flavors from different flowers and regions while learning about beekeeping and threats to bee health.
Tickets are available online at taproottheatre.org, by phone at 206-781-9707 (Tue-Sat, noon-5:00pm), or in person at 204 N 85th St. Ticket prices for As It is in Heaven range from $25-56 with discounts available for students, seniors, active military, 25 and Under and TeenTix members. Add-on tickets for the honey tasting are $10.
|Rainy Day Bees
Peter and Amy Beth Nolte produce local honey in backyards throughout the Seattle area for the last 12 years through Rainy Day Bees' Hive Hosting service.
They love sharing the unique flavors of our local honeys. If you're in the area and want to learn more about bees (and even get inside a hive), they also host hive tours at their home in Shoreline for individuals and corporate team building events!
Learn more: rainydaybees.com or https://www.facebook.com/RainyDayBees
The production runs March 22 – April 22, 2023
The production runs March 22 – April 22, 2023
- Wed/Thur, 7:30pm
- Fri/Sat, 8:00pm
- Sat matinee, 2:00pm
Taproot Theatre Company’s Jewell Mainstage Theatre, in Greenwood at 204 N 85th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Taproot Theatre Company is a professional, non‐profit theatre company with a multi‐faceted production program. Founded in 1976, Taproot Theatre Company tells stories of hope, serving the Pacific Northwest through live theatre and educational programs.
Taproot Theatre Company is a professional, non‐profit theatre company with a multi‐faceted production program. Founded in 1976, Taproot Theatre Company tells stories of hope, serving the Pacific Northwest through live theatre and educational programs.
Taproot Theatre Company is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), Theatre Puget Sound (TPS) and Phinney Ridge Neighborhood Association (PNA).
0 comments:
Post a Comment