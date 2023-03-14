Taproot Theatre adds honey tasting from Shoreline bees to its latest production





But as the young women in the community claim new spiritual gifts, Sister Hannah and the other elders must judge whether these gifts are real or rebellion. Set during America’s surge of Utopian communities, the play wrestles with belief and doubt in a swiftly changing world.





Based on true events, the play asks questions about faith and tradition and what we do when someone’s encounter with the divine is beyond our own understanding. Directed by Marianne Savell, the show opens on March 24, 2023 and runs through April 22, 2023.