Drop off your Shoreline Rotary auction donations Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023
Lights, Camera, Auction Shoreline Rotary fundraiser on March 18, 2023, Clarita Bhat will be at the Vault 177 / Spin Alley parking lot from 3 to 4pm on Wednesday, March 15th, for pick up.
If you will be at the Rotary meeting on March 15, you can also bring things there.
Buy tickets, donate, view the auction catalog here
Tickets are $75 per person and includes dinner and two drink tickets.
