Skandia First Friday Dance April 7, 2023 - learn polska dance with Rättvik music
Monday, March 13, 2023
$15; $10 for Skandia members.
The Polska from Rättvik is named after the small town in Dalarna, Sweden. This polska has its own unique type of turn and feel, and its own beautiful polska music.
There are only two parts to the dance: walking (försteg) and polska turn. It’s a smooth dance, as opposed to one that has a lot of svikt (gentle down-up movement).
Harry Khamis and Pat Pi will go through the dance step-by-step. Once you learn the dance, you’ll be sure to put it near the top of your polska dance repertoire.
Take a look: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VMrnoa6edFM
Two groups with a love for Rättvik music will share the evening. The Guys — Bob Hamilton, Chris Dunkle, and John Parejko — will play the first half. The Bopps— Bill and Gina Boyd, Irene Myers, Mary Nelson, and Leslie Foley — will play the second half.
They are all looking forward to playing for you!
