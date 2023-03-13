Wildfire aftermath: WSDOT crews replace 2500 feet of guardrail on Hwy 2 after Bolt Creek Fire
Monday, March 13, 2023
|WSDOT crews replacing guard rails on Hwy 2 in the aftermath of the Bolt Creek fire
Photo courtesy WSDOT
Last year, the Bolt Creek fire burned along US 2 between Index and Skykomish spanning across the Snohomish-King county line.
In addition to the trees that burned during the fire, fire mitigation strategies included the removal of several hundred hazardous trees. As trees fell, unfortunately some of the guardrail along the highway was damaged.
Over the past several weeks, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation have replaced approximately 2,500 feet of guardrail along US 2 near the Money Creek Tunnel.
The project has required traffic to alternate through a single-lane work zone, and it is expected to conclude next week once inspection is complete.
As debris flow remains a concern along the Bolt Creek Fire Burn Scar and will for several years, WSDOT maintenance crews will continue regular monitoring and are scheduled to proceed with the construction of debris flow fence later this fall.
