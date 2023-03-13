Registration is open now for Chinese Language classes and Cultural Workshop with visiting scholar from China at Shoreline Community College.



Chinese Language: Level I





During this 8-week Level 1 Integrated Chinese course students will be introduced to Pinyin, the official romanization system for Standard Mandarin Chinese in China.





With Pinyin and tones, students can master pronouncing words properly and start building up vocabularies. Grammar will be taught in communicative approach with many interesting topics. A workbook will be provided.





For students 16+ and adults of all ages.





REGISTER HERE



4/11 - 5/30 | 6:00 – 8:00pm | Tuesdays (in person) and Thursdays (online) (8) | Fee: $149 | Professor Ke | Tuesday Location:



Join us for two Chinese Culture workshops!



You will learn both traditional and popular Chinese songs and games with our Chinese scholar and student volunteers. For students age 13+ and adults of all ages! Age 8-12 students can attend with an adult. 4/11 - 5/30 | 6:00 – 8:00pm | Tuesdays (in person) and Thursdays (online) (8) | Fee: $149 | Professor Ke | Tuesday Location: 1500 Building, Room 1515, Shoreline CC Campus You will learn both traditional and popular Chinese songs and games with our Chinese scholar and student volunteers. For students age 13+ and adults of all ages! Age 8-12 students can attend with an adult.







5/6 | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm | Saturday (1) | Fee: $29 | Professor Ke | Location:



Fei KE is a senior lecturer with Sichuan University of China, She received a BA and MA in English from Sichuan University. Her first job was the College of Foreign Languages an Cultures since 2003, where she was involved in teaching several courses including Integrated English and Art of Public Speaking. 5/6 | 10:00 am – 12:00 pm | Saturday (1) | Fee: $29 | Professor Ke | Location: 1500 Building, Room 1515, Shoreline CC Campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N is a senior lecturer with Sichuan University of China, She received a BA and MA in English from Sichuan University. Her first job was the College of Foreign Languages an Cultures since 2003, where she was involved in teaching several courses including Integrated English and Art of Public Speaking.





For many times, she coached her students to win awards in National English Speaking Competition for College Students. Her next assignment was with the School of Overseas Education since 2019, where she has used her second language teaching expertise in International Chinese Language Education.





Holding the Certificate for Teaching Chinese as a Foreign Language, her teaching is well an intercultural communication product and interlingual practice. She is here at Shoreline Community College to teach on a joint educational initiative, offering a non-credit Chinese language and related cultural course for the college and to support Chinese cultural activities for the International Education Department





