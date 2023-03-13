North Helpline Empty Bowls event at three locations on three days March 24-26, 2023

Monday, March 13, 2023

North Helpline is inviting everyone to join them for a 3-day pop-up event to raise awareness around food insecurity and funds for their essential programs! 

Empty Bowls 2023 will run from Friday, March 24th to Sunday, March 26th. North Helpline will be at three locations around the community offering free soup and selling locally-made handcrafted bowls. 

Join in person and through the online auction! Purchase a bowl, donate, register for the auction here.

Empty Bowls 2023 (EB23) is a free community meal that raises awareness about food insecurity in Seattle and funds for North Helpline. North Helpline is a local nonprofit organization that provides access to food through two food banks and a home grocery delivery program. 

North Helpline also works on homelessness prevention through a direct financial assistance program for rent, utilities, and moving costs.

Rampant inflation, supply chain issues, and the ending of COVID-era funding for programs like SNAP are putting increasing pressure on our north end community.

When: March 24th, 25th, and 26th. 4-6pm each day.

Where:
Who: Everyone is invited to attend, enjoy a meal, and learn about the work we can all do together to keep food on the table and a roof overhead for our neighbors.



