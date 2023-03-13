Shoreline Firefighter team raises $10k for charity in Leukemia Lymphoma Firefighter Stair Climb
Monday, March 13, 2023
|Shoreline Firefighter Stairclimb Team 2023
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Fourteen Shoreline firefighters completed the 69 floor climb of the Columbia Center and donated $10,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
This was 69 floors, 1,356 steps and 788’ in elevation. This is in full gear which adds a minimum of 50 extra pounds.
Teams from all over Washington state participated, as well as multiple teams from Canada, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. Also represented were the states of California, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah, Texas and more.
The registration for the event is capped at 2,000 individuals and fills up early every year.
The funds raised to date this year are over $2 million. You can still donate to the Shoreline team here.
This was the 32nd year for the event, which was started by a Shoreline fire captain, David Engler, (see his story here) who made his first climb in full gear in 1990 and challenged other firefighters to join him in 1992.
