Shoreline Firefighter team raises $10k for charity in Leukemia Lymphoma Firefighter Stair Climb

Shoreline Firefighter Stairclimb Team 2023

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Fourteen Shoreline firefighters completed the 69 floor climb of the Columbia Center and donated $10,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Teams from all over Washington state participated, as well as multiple teams from Canada, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. Also represented were the states of California, Alaska, Nevada, Wyoming, Utah, Texas and more.





The registration for the event is capped at 2,000 individuals and fills up early every year.





This was 69 floors, 1,356 steps and 788’ in elevation. This is in full gear which adds a minimum of 50 extra pounds.