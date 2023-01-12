Shoreline Community College Continuing Education
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Registration for Winter 2023 is now open! Expand your knowledge, explore a longtime interest, study a new language, join the community band, learn science topics in STEM seminars, be creative through the Arts, and take professional development courses. Youth drama and science after school programs also available for 1st – 12th grade students this winter.
Shoreline Community College is also hosting a visiting scholar from China who will be offering Mandarin language and Chinese cultural workshops. See full list of courses taught by passionate educators and subject matter experts.
For details, go to webpage: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College.
