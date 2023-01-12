Edmonds Diversity Film Series: What Happened on First Street

Saturday, January 21, Noon





What Happened on First Street ” examines a demonstration in Snohomish, WA in the days that followed the murder of Floyd, which was caught on video and shared around the world.





During the gathering, dozens assembled to demand racial justice even as counter-protesters showed up with guns to defend the town. Go to webpage to watch film and trailer.

Free films on themes related to diversity, inclusion, and equity on the third Saturday of every month.