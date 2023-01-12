Edmonds Diversity Film Series

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Edmonds Diversity Film Series: What Happened on First Street
Saturday, January 21, Noon

Free films on themes related to diversity, inclusion, and equity on the third Saturday of every month. 

What Happened on First Street” examines a demonstration in Snohomish, WA in the days that followed the murder of Floyd, which was caught on video and shared around the world. 

During the gathering, dozens assembled to demand racial justice even as counter-protesters showed up with guns to defend the town. Go to webpage to watch film and trailer.

Posted by DKH at 1:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  