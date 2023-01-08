Shorecrest Athletics pays its respects to the memory of Dori Monson

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Coach Dori Monson (center) and the 2015-16 2A State Champion Shorecrest team
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics

From Shorecrest Athletic Director Alan Bruns:

Shorecrest High School would like to pay its respects to the memory of Dori Monson (1961-2022).  Dori was our girls varsity basketball coach for 7 seasons -- from 2010-2017 -- during which time his teams won 105 games.

Most notably the 2015-16 team was crowned as the 2A State Champion -- the first and only such feat in program history. 

We will always appreciate Coach Monson's love for teaching the game of basketball.



