Jobs: WSDOT Project Delivery Environmental Specialist – Transportation Planning Specialist 3

Saturday, January 7, 2023

WSDOT
Project Delivery Environmental Specialist – Transportation Planning Specialist 3
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$68,027 - $88,351 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Planning Specialist 3 to serve as the Project Delivery Environmental Specialist in Shoreline, WA. 

This is a project delivery focused position that supports WSDOT's mission and Northwest Region by serving as an interdisciplinary technical and regulatory specialist that primarily plans and conducts advanced transportation studies related to biological and aquatic resources, and supports design, construction, and post-construction efforts to meet regulatory requirements, and serves as the environmental representative for projects to support scoping, design, construction, and post-construction efforts to meet the environmental documentation and permitting requirements of NEPA, SEPA, ESA, MBTA, Clean Water Act, Bald and Golden Eagle Protection, and others as applicable.

