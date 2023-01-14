PTA Reflections art contest showcases 100 student artists

100 artists were on display at the Shoreline Center All photos by Steven H. Robinson All photos by Steven H. Robinson





Reflections is an annual, theme-focused art contest that is sponsored by local and national PTAs. Reflections promotes and recognizes student creativity.





"Stronger Together" Entries in the categories of dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts were submitted by students from preschool through grade 12.





Each local PTA in Shoreline Schools hosts a Reflections program. The top entries are sent for display to the reception sponsored by Shoreline PTA Council.





Top entries at Council are sent to the State PTA Reflections and the top State entries are sent to National.

Each year a theme is chosen and all entries are expected to illustrate the theme. This year's theme was "Show Your Voice!"







100 creative Shoreline School District students, grades K-12, participated in this year's Reflections art program.



100 creative Shoreline School District students, grades K-12, participated in this year's Reflections art program. It was sponsored by Shoreline PTA Council 6.12











The reception was held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center at 18510 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 with all the entries from Shoreline Schools.