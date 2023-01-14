PTA Reflections art contest showcases 100 student artists
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Reflections is an annual, theme-focused art contest that is sponsored by local and national PTAs. Reflections promotes and recognizes student creativity.
|"Stronger Together"
Each local PTA in Shoreline Schools hosts a Reflections program. The top entries are sent for display to the reception sponsored by Shoreline PTA Council.
Top entries at Council are sent to the State PTA Reflections and the top State entries are sent to National.
The reception was held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the Shoreline Room of the Shoreline Center at 18510 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 with all the entries from Shoreline Schools.
100 creative Shoreline School District students, grades K-12, participated in this year's Reflections art program.
It was sponsored by Shoreline PTA Council 6.12
