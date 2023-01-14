Amtrak to add second round-trip to Vancouver BC by March 7
Saturday, January 14, 2023
|Amtrak to increase service to Vancouver, B.C.
In the letter, Amtrak also stated that it will increase the number of daily trips between Seattle and Portland from four to six beginning in fall 2023.
“I’m thankful that Amtrak is finally on the path to fully restore service in the Pacific Northwest. I-5 corridor in the State of Washington is one of the most congested corridors in the nation and the Cascades service provides a convenient alternative to travelers. I will work to make sure Amtrak meets its commitment to restore additional service to Vancouver B.C. by March 7th and add two trips this fall,” said U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), who serves as Chair of the Senate Committee of Commerce, Science and Transportation.
Pre-pandemic, more than 750,000 annual riders utilized the route connecting the State of Washington, Oregon and British Columbia – a critical connector for the region’s businesses and travelers. The route from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C. was suspended altogether in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May 2022, as the country recovered from the pandemic, Sen. Cantwell spoke with Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner and urged him to restore service between the State of Washington and Vancouver B.C.
Amtrak restored one of the two round-trips in September 2022. Shortly after, Sen. Cantwell pressed the nominees for Director of the Amtrak Board of Directors in a committee hearing on how they planned to restore full service.
Throughout the pandemic, Sen. Cantwell was a champion of the nation’s freight network. Due to her leadership, the bipartisan infrastructure bill provides $66 billion for rail grants she authorized as Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, including $22 billion for Amtrak.
Currently, USDOT is accepting applications for the Federal-State Partnership Passenger Rail grant program which can be used to improve the Cascades service or build a new rail route in Washington state. The applications are due on March 7, 2023.
