Power of One volunteer Rick Hudson works with a student. The program has space for 15-20 more volunteers. Photo courtesy Power of One

Power of One Volunteer Program:

Put volunteering at the top of your New Year’s Resolutions list



For just one hour a week and the flexibility to take time off, you can make a difference in a young person’s life!



Power of One volunteers work directly with Shoreline Schools PreK – 12th grade students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.



Opportunities include:

Tutoring students one-on-one in reading or writing

Reading with students in small groups

Improving math skills through games and practice

Assisting with special art projects

Providing support in libraries

Supporting Multi Language Learners

Helping in the College and Career Counseling Center

Contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette at terry.monette@ssd412.org





Terry will help connect you to the school and classroom that best fits your interests, schedule, and availability.







