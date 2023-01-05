Power of One Volunteer Program: Put volunteering at the top of your New Year’s Resolutions list
Thursday, January 5, 2023
|Power of One volunteer Rick Hudson works with a student. The program has space for 15-20 more volunteers. Photo courtesy Power of One
Power of One Volunteer Program:
Put volunteering at the top of your New Year’s Resolutions list
For just one hour a week and the flexibility to take time off, you can make a difference in a young person’s life!
Power of One volunteers work directly with Shoreline Schools PreK – 12th grade students under the guidance of a classroom teacher to provide regular, consistent help during the school day.
Opportunities include:
- Tutoring students one-on-one in reading or writing
- Reading with students in small groups
- Improving math skills through games and practice
- Assisting with special art projects
- Providing support in libraries
- Supporting Multi Language Learners
- Helping in the College and Career Counseling Center
Contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette at terry.monette@ssd412.org
Terry will help connect you to the school and classroom that best fits your interests, schedule, and availability.
