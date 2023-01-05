Awakening Earth Chronicles by Shoreline author Isis Charest

The Awakening Earth Chronicles It is the present time - or maybe a little into the future. It is the present time - or maybe a little into the future.





Osiris, Isis, Horus, Set and Nephthys were at one time immortal - but rage, revenge and sorrow have taken over their lives. It imprinted their emotional bodies and this also imprinted the emotional body of Earth/Gaia.





It took a long time to heal themselves of sorrow, rage and revenge .. but they are now healed.



The story connects them to their destiny to meet in this current lifetime and begin the healing needed for Earth and for a needed huge shift in consciousness.





Author Isis Charest Awakening Earth Chronicles is a trilogy: Ancient Memories, Curses of Spirits, and Fear of Uniting.



Author Isis Charest lives in Shoreline.





The books can be ordered through Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park 206-366-3333 or on Amazon











